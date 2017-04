Burglars stole cash and property from a flat in Ripon.

The thieves struck at the ground floor, in Harrogate Road, between April 6 and 10.

They smashed a ground floor window to gain entry before stealing electrical items and money inside.

Police are now carrying out enquiries but have appealed for the public to help identify the perpetrators.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.