Britain's most popular library books revealed

A novel about a dramatic event witnessed on woman's daily commute has been named as the UK's most borrowed library book.

Paula Hawkins's Girl on the Train was the most popular loan in 2016, according to data released by Public Lending Right.

The story was recently adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Author and former journalist Hawkins attributed childhood visits to her local library with inspiring her to become a writer.

In second and third place was thriller writer Lee Child, famous for his Jack Reacher novels. Two of his titles, Personal and Make Me, appear in the top five.

American game designer Jeff Kinney's children's series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, proved a huge hit with younger library members. The original book was the fourth most-loaned title, with sequels The Long Haul and Cabin Fever occupying places five and eight in the list.

Another thriller, James Patterson's Alert, was seventh, while his novel Truth or Die was tenth.

The only classic to appear in the top 10 was Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman, which could have experienced a resurgence in popularity after the author's death last year.

In ninth place was comedian and actor David Walliams's children's book Awful Auntie.

Girl on the Train also topped the bestseller lists after its release in 2015, while James Patterson is overall the most borrowed author. Two million copies of his books were checked out from British libraries in 2015-16, and he has retained his place at the top of the charts for the past decade.

Through the Public Lending Right, authors can receive payments from the library system whenever their books are borrowed.

Seven children's writers feature in the top 10 most popular authors. Behind Patterson are Julia Donaldson, Daisy Meadows, Roderick Hunt, Francesca Simon, M C Beaton, Adam Blade, Jacqueline Wilson, Roald Dahl and Nora Roberts.