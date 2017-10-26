Bristol City Football fans cycle into Harrogate in memory of Bradley Lowery

A group of eight football fans will cycle from Nottingham into Harrogate later today to raise money in memory of the nation's favourite Sunderland AFC supporter, Bradley Lowery.

Six-year-old SAFC fan, Bradley Lowery, inspired the nation with his determination and positive outlook, despite battling terminal cancer from the age of just 18 months.

Now, after Bradley's tragic death in July this year, a group of eight Bristol City fans have set out to raise money in his memory by cycling from the Ashton Gate Stadium, home to Bristol City Football Club all the way to The Stadium of Light, home to Sunderland Football Club.

Chris Giles, member of the Stadium To Stadium Ride group said: "Bradley's story touched the nation and we were all touched by his sad passing back in the summer and through various ways, we really want to prove that cancer has no colours.

"As fellow football fans who love to support and watch our team, we wanted to make a difference. We came up with the idea of the cycle ride to Sunderland as it would be a tough challenge both physically and mentally and would give us a feeling of great satisfaction once we'd completed it."

At 8am on Tuesday, October 24 the Stadium to Stadium Ride team set off from Ashton Gate Stadium, stopping overnight in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, before heading to Nottingham.

This morning, the lads set off from Nottingham to travel the 90 miles to Harrogate, where they'll be staying the night before another 8am start tomorrow (October 27).

Tomorrow's journey will see the group arrive in Bradley's hometown, Blackhall Colliery of County Durham and up to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Team members; Nick Duff, Lee Rackham, Wayne Lloyd, Dean Webb, Craig Porter, Chris Giles, Tony Wilkins and Rob Tyler had set their fundraising target as £5,000.

But incredibly, the group of eight had already smashed their target before even setting off, which now stands at just over £5,700 on the Just Giving Page.

Chris said: "We had an original target set of £5,000, which meant we were all delighted in discovering we had achieved and beaten that during the day on Saturday (October 21).

"On Saturday we held a bucket collection to raise money at the Bristol City vs Leeds United match at Ashton Gate and the total has kept growing since."

If you're interested in making a donation to the friendly team, click here to be re-directed to their Just Giving Page or as Chris says: "people are very welcome to donate any cash donations if they see us on our journey!"

Check out the Stadium To Stadium Ride team on Facebook here or follow them on Twitter: @StadiumCycle