Brewery emulates Rio excellence

Black Sheep Brewery has been emulating the success of Team GB at the Olympic Games after taking home a number of international honours.

Riggwelter, Black Sheep’s famous 5.9% ABV strong, ruby ale, was awarded a Gold medal at the International Beer Challenge 2016, while Black Sheep Ale, Golden Sheep Ale and Monty Python’s Holy Grail all claimed Bronze medals in the Ales category.

In addition, Riggwelter was the United Kingdom winner in the English Brown Ale category at the World Beer Awards. Black Sheep Brewery has advanced to the global stage of the awards and Riggwelter will now compete against the other country winners.

These latest honours complete a hat-trick for Riggwelter after it was shortlisted in the final of the Strong Bitter category at the Great British Beer Festival. In last year’s World Beer Awards, it also claimed a Silver Medal in the Strong Dark Beer category.

Jo Theakston, Sales and Marketing Director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised for our quality at a number of our industry’s top awards. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our brewing team, who have continually produced award-winning beers over the years.”