Boroughbridge man and woman in critical condition after Beckwithshaw motorcycle crash

A man and woman from Boroughbridge are in a critical condition following a serious motorcycle crash in Harrogate on Saturday.

The man and woman were on their black Aprilla motorcycle heading towards Leathley on the B6161 when it crashed into a red Volkswagen Golf.

Both the 48-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries and remain in a critical condition.

A 34-year-old woman from Ripon, driving in the Volkswagen, sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The crash happened at around 1pm on Saturday, September 10, on the B6161 between Beckwithshaw and Briscoe Ridge Lane.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact TC1050 Charles Ferguson of the Harrogate Road Policing Group on 101 and select option 2. Quote reference number 12160164967.