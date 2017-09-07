Bollywood comes to Harrogate - for a day!

Harrogate briefly became Bollywood when movie cameras arrived at one of the town’s most historic hotels.

As part of the new production Gold starring one of India’s biggest movie superstars, a film crew shot several scenes at the Old Swan Hotel.

The hotel’s general manager David Ritson said: “We are always very proud to be the location of choice for filming and the team from the hotel were delighted to be of service to the team from Gold.

“The scenes were shot in a day and it was incredible to see the organisation and be part of the effort that goes in to producing the final product.

“The Old Swan has a rich heritage associated with the disappearance of famous crime author Agatha Christie.

“The film Agatha starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave was shot on location in and around the hotel in 1979.”

“The hotel continues the mystery theme today with our murder mystery dinners.”

The star of Gold is Akshay Kumar (pictured above, who ranks above Tom Hanks, Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds on Forbes magazine’s latest list of the world’s highest -paid actors.

Yorkshire and Humber currently boasts the fastest-growing film and TV industries in the whole of the UK.

and Harrogate is being used for locations more and more.