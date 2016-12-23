Blues Bar’s all-day music next week for Cancer Research

For anyone looking to shake off the excesses of Christmas Day and Boxing Day, one of Harrogate’s best-known bars is offering a relaxing day.

The Blues Bar on Montpellier Hill is to hold an all-day music and food event next Tuesday, December 27.

Presented in conjunction with new Harrogate recording studios Warehouse, proceeds from the event called Let’s Kick Cancer’s Ass will go to Cancer Research UK.

The event will kick off at noon with an acoustic session which will run until 5pm.

There will then follow a jam session where anyone can play as long as they pay 1 £1 to the charity.

The evening will see three bands performing live from 8pm - The Sharon Colgan Band, Scapegoat Kelly and the Matt Goldberg Band.

Entry is free and all fees and band profits and staffing hours will go to Cancer Research UK.

Meanwhile, the Blues Bar will see in the new year with a ticket-only live music night on Saturday, December 31 featuring The Bondurants, a popular alternative country band, plus the fabulous food of Andy Annat’s Crackerjack BBQ.