Big ice-cream giveaway to spread joy for Children in Need

An ice-cream firm which has served our district for 128 years is spreading joy for Children in Need with a huge giveaway.

Lighting up faces in schools across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough, C&M Ices will dish out 1,000 ice-creams next week while raising an impressive sum of money for charity.

Among those already booked in are Springwater school in Starbeck, Knaresborough’s Forest School, Holy Trinity C of E Infant School and Greystone Community Primary School in Ripon.

Last year the children’s ward at Harrogate District Hospital also enjoyed a visit from the ice-cream man.

Passionate about continuing this annual spirit-lifter, the co-owner of C&M Ices John Taylor, said: “We just thought it’s a nice thing to do. It’s obviously quieter for us at this time of year, so it gives us more time to give something back.

“Who doesn’t love an ice-cream? I think it’s a nice way to bring smiles to people’s faces and cheer them up. We’re very happy to do it.

“A lot of the children we’ll be giving ice-creams to are ones that we see a lot on our rounds, so it’ll be nice to see their faces light up.

“There is a whole community of us doing this for Children in Need, giving out ice-creams. It’s a simple thing to do but it seems to make people very happy.”

To donate to the firm’s JustGiving page for Children in Need, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/icecream2017