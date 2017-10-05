Global bestselling author Dan Brown is offering an exclusive meet and greet with one lucky competition winner on the night of his only UK appearance in Harrogate on Monday, October 9.

His UK publisher, Transworld, said: “It’s incredibly rare for Dan to host an individual meet and greet, even more so as this is his only UK appearance.

“Dan’s really thrilled to have chosen Harrogate, which has such a fantastic reputation for hosting literary events, to launch his new book.

“The evening at the Royal Hall promises to be a unique opportunity to get an insight into his writing and storytelling and, of course, his much anticipated new Robert Langdon book, Origin.”

Not only that, but Transworld have also released 500 signed copies of Origin which will be available for bookers on a first come first served basis when purchased with a £20 ticket.

Origin continues the Robert Langdon series, which revolutionised the book world in 2003 with The Da Vinci Code, a book that infiltrates every corner of the world after selling 80 million copies since it was published, making it the second most popular book of modern times. Boffins have even turned to computer algorithms to examine the hit novel to try and uncover the secrets of such phenomenal success.

Origin is the fifth outing for Robert Langdon, the Harvard symbologist, in the hugely popular series, following The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, The Lost Symbol and Inferno.

The evening with Dan Brown is hosted by Harrogate International Festivals in partnership with WHSmith.

Harrogate International Festivals has built a reputation for hosting global superstar authors, with exclusive UK book launch events for JK Rowling, Jo Nesbo and Paula Hawkins.

Victoria Ibbertson, literature festivals manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Nobody does thrills, spills and page-turning conspiracy theories like Dan Brown.

“We’re incredibly excited to host him in Harrogate. It says a lot about our festival’s standing in the literary world that Harrogate is the destination of choice for Dan Brown for this UK launch event.”

The festival hosts two major literary festivals - the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, which takes place this October with household names including Joan Bakewell, Victoria Hislop and Sophie Kinsella.

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival takes place each July and is now the biggest crime writing festival in the world; it has welcomed iconic names since it was established in 2003, including PD James, Ruth Rendell, Colin Dexter, Lee Child and Ian Rankin.

One lucky winner will meet Dan Brown back stage after his Royal Hall event for photographs and a dedicated signed copy of Origin.

To be in for a chance of winning the exclusive meet and greet with Dan Brown, which will take place at the Royal Hall after his 7.30pm event on October 9, simply email a question for Dan Brown to crime@harrogate-festival.org.uk .

The best questions will be put to the author during a Q&A session at the Royal Hall on the night. One winning question will be picked to win the exclusive meet and greet.

Please make sure you include your full name, and a contact telephone number along with your question. Deadline: 4pm on Friday, October 6. Applicants must hold a ticket for the event.

Tickets £20 include a copy of Origin. Book online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or via the box office: 01423 562303.