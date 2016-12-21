Bank hands out gifts to care homes residents

Over 120 elderly residents in Orchard Care Homes across Yorkshire, without family or friends this Christmas, will receive Christmas gifts thanks to the efforts of colleagues at first direct bank in Leeds.

Orchard Care Homes, based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has received donated gifts from first direct employees for the past three years, ensuring that those not receiving visitors on Christmas day will not feel lonely or forgotten.

By the end of Christmas 2016, over 300 residents across homes from South Yorkshire, across to Lancashire and up to Darlington in the north, will have received gifts through the partnership with the bank.

In place of a Secret Santa activity within head office, first direct employees draw a name from a list provided by Orchard Care Homes.

This year the list holds names of over 120 elderly residents from over 20 care homes in the region.

Care home managers have highlighted those with no planned visitors for the festive season and asked them what would be on their Christmas list. first direct employees then pick a name and buy, wrap and address their gift ready for delivery by the care group.

Tracey Tomlinson, Director of Customer Experience, Orchard Care Homes, explained what this means to the homes.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from the employees of first direct in Leeds. Their efforts and contribution provide a great deal of joy to some of our residents who might not receive visits from family or friends.

“While there is plenty of activity and festivity within the homes at this time of year, this partnership is without doubt a fantastic contribution that is having a positive impact.”