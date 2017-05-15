Band aids pool’s facilities for disabled swimmers

Facilities for disabled swimmers have been given a boost at Tadcaster Pool.

Local band the Colourtones helped raise £1,950 for the Pool Trust last year which has been used to buy a disabled changing hoist, changing bed and to improve disabled changing facilities.

Chris Porter, Facility Manager at the community pool, said: “A massive thank you to Paul Martin from the Colourtones and the people who attended the event.

”The equipment will make a huge difference to families with disabled or less able relatives.

“The specialist hoist will allow transitions from wheelchairs, to shower chairs and poolside hoists. Previously customers have had to physically lift their relatives and patients, which is extremely difficult and has stopped some customers using our facility.”

Paul Martin from the Colourtones and Organiser said: “Our band has always supported deserving charities over the years and we were all really impressed by the motivation and thoughtfulness of the team at Tadcaster Pool in helping less able people to enjoy the benefits of swimming. It’s a wonderful initiative.”