Back at Birstwith Show after winning in 1966!

Muddy conditions may have threatened its success in the build-up but on the big day the 150th Birstwith Show made history by running out of tickets for the first time.

After a wet Friday, the weather turned fair for all of Saturday and show entries hit a new high.

Ladies of Birstwith WI at the 150th show - Ann Rhodes, Ruth Fisher, Margaret Shepherd, Carol Packer, Syvia Chamberlain and Marion Stockdale at the cake stall. (1707293AM)

Nostalgia was all the rage on such a momentous occasion.

As a result of seeing an article in last week’s Harrogate Advertiser a pair of twin sisters - Julie Cleminson and Joanne Croucher - who won the baby competition in 1966 travelled all the way from Norwich to take part of this year's opening parade.

Birstwith Show committee member Andrea Walwyn said: “This year’s show was exceptionally busy. In fact, the gate was up so much that it’s the first year we ran out of tickets at the gate, an hour and a half before the end of the daytime show.

“The weather was great and we didn’t have one drop of rain until the clear up on Sunday afternoon.”

Return to Birstwith Show - Twin sisters Julie Cleminson and Joanne Croucher who jointly won the baby show back in 1966 when aged just 18 months old. (1707293AM7)

Nostalgia was the order of the day as past show princesses and veteran attendees arrived to mark the show’s big birthday.

The friendly atmosphere which has sustained this traditional show for a century-and-a-half was much in evidence but so was the spirit of determination among the organisers who had to battle a bit of a quagmire in places.

Andrea said: “It had rained so much on Friday the field had really churned up. We had 20 emergency tonnes of hardcore and a tractor for the gate.

“Many trade stands had to be pulled out of the mud but it did start to dry up eventually.

“We also had to cancel the Aston Martin for the show princess and her attendants as it would get stuck in the field.

“We improvised with a truck decorated with some bunting and patio chairs!”

By the time a memorable day ended with live music by local band The Directors and a spectacular fireworks display over Birstwith, people were heard to say they had never seen the show so busy.