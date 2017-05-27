Art showcase for new civic build

Two Ashville College sixth formers will see art work created by them adorning the walls of Harrogate Borough Council’s new civic building.

Amy Noble has won the authority’s All About Harrogate District schools art competition, while fellow student Oli Butterworth was highly commended.

Ahead of making a final decision, a judging panel led by Harrogate’s Mayor visited the independent school to cast their expert eyes over the pair’s designs.

Coun Nick Wood, together with David Morland from Farrell and Clark Architects and Andrew Mortimer from Harry Fairclough Construction, spent more than 30 minutes talking to the two artists and viewing the very different pieces.

For her entry, Amy – who from September is hoping to study graphic communication at Colorado State University – created three Yorkshire Rose collages featuring well-known landmarks in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.

Oli, who is planning to study product and industrial design at either Loughborough or Northumbria universities, took his inspiration from the Royal Pump Room Museum and Harrogate’s Odeon Cinema building – seen through a fish-eye lens – for his two canvases.

The pair took the judges through their entries, starting from their interpretation of the brief, how they decided on their subject matter and finishing with the materials used to create their masterpieces.

David Morland, lead architect at Farrell & Clark Architects applauded the size of Oli’s images and added the buildings looked very comfortable side by side. He added Amy’s collages were a very clever response to the brief.

Simon Brook, Ashville College’s Head of Art said: “Amy and Oli are very talented artists and it’s brilliant that both have been recognised for the quality of their work.

“Both took the same brief, yet both came up with two very different interpretations which certainly caught the judges’ eye.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for Amy and Oli.

“I can honestly say these pieces will look superb hanging in the new civic centre, and it will be fantastic to have art work created by Ashville College pupils on permanent public display in the borough council’s new headquarters.”