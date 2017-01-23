Appeal for volunteers to support one of Ripon's most loved cycling events

The teams behind one of the district's most loved cycling events are looking for volunteer marshals to help out on the day.

Now in its tenth year, the Ripon Rotary Bike Ride, formerly the Acorn Bike Ride, will raise money for Dementia Forward and Scleroderma Research, alongside other local charities.

In this landmark year for the ride, Dementia Forward is searching for volunteers to do four-hour stints along the 100k circular route, which starts and ends in Bishop Monkton on May 13, via Easingwold, Sheriff Hutton and Great Ouseburn.

Last year the Acorn Bike Ride raised a record total of £71,000 for Dementia Forward and Scleroderma Research. Organisers are looking forward to another big fundraising year.

Anyone who can spare a few hours to marshal, can contact Debby Lennox at Dementia Forward: debby@dementiaforward.org.uk. For more information about the ride and the route, visit the Ripon Rotary Bike Ride website: www.riponrotarybikeride.org