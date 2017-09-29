Apartment 3, Stray Dene, Harrogate - £425,000

This spacious period apartment comprises of sitting room, kitchen, dining room/bedroom three, two further bedrooms (one with en suite) and house bathroom.

The property is light and airy with high ceilings, bay windows and impressive views over the Stray and private off street parking.

The apartment building is centrally located next to the Stray behind a private hedged entrance just walking distance into Harrogate. For more information, contact agents​ Knight Frank ​on 01423 535377.