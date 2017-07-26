Air ambulance called for woman thrown from spooked horse near Ripon

An air ambulance took a woman to hospital after she was thrown from her horse when it was spooked by a car overtaking a tractor in North Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses after she suffered injuries near Sawley, at the junction of the B6265 and Sawley Moor Lane between Ripon and Pateley Bridge, at around 1.30pm yesterday

A small red hatchback car travelling towards Pateley Bridge overtook a tractor which was towing a trailer carrying bales of hay. As it did so, two horses being ridden in the opposite direction became spooked and one threw its rider off, police said.

The driver of the red car returned and apologised, but left the scene without leaving any details.

The injured rider, a woman in her 30s, was taken by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where she received treatment before being discharged later that day.

Rob Roberts, of Harrogate Roads Policing Group, said: “I need to speak to the drivers of the red hatchback car and the tractor, in order to establish the full circumstances behind this incident. I would also like to hear from anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number NYP-25072017-0272 or email rob.roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.