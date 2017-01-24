Action group's search for volunteers to keep Ripon Library open

Less than three months to go until Ripon Library becomes a hybrid service, 46 people have volunteered to save it from closure.

Due to cuts in funding, from April 1 the library will be run by only one member of employed staff and a team of volunteers working alongside them.

Although the Ripon Library Action Group is delighted by the great response and interest expressed so far, more volunteers are needed.

Meri Snowdon signed up to volunteer at a drop-in session held by the group.

She said: “I have used the library in Ripon since I moved to the area in 1974, and I think that it is a very important part of the community.

"Making it a hybrid library is a real step backwards I think, and making cuts to libraries is something that affects people in a very direct way.

“I hope that we can keep it going and not have to cut the opening hours.”

Email RiponLibraryVolunteers@gmail.com or call 01609 536613 to find out about volunteering.

