A64 carriageway closed after caravan flips

A carriageway on the A64 has been temporarily closed after a caravan being towed by a car flipped over.

Police were called at 11.35am today to the eastbound carriageway between York and the turn off to Eden Camp.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The road is temporarily closed while the vehicles are recovered."

Damage was also caused to the central barrier.

An ambulance was on the scene but it is not yet known whether anybody was injured.