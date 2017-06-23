A 24-hour success: How Ripon and the Harrogate district responded to an urgent fundraising appeal supporting therapy for Grenfell Tower survivors

A therapist from Ripon has said a "massive heartfelt thank you" to everyone who has helped to raise over £400 for an urgent fundraising campaign supporting therapy sessions for Grenfell Tower victims, families and emergency services.

Lesley Walker is on her way to London today, Friday, to volunteer to lead two days of therapy at the Queens Park Rangers stadium for those affected by the fire, alongside a team of therapists from across the country who have all been brought together over Facebook by their need to help in some way.

The money raised through the JustGiving page set up yesterday is enabling Lesley and other therapists to arrange their travel and make the trip happen.

As donations continue to come in, money will help more therapists get there and also go towards existing emergency funds set up after the fire.

As she headed to Leeds railway station to go down to London this afternoon, Lesley said: "I would like to say a massive heartfelt thank you to everyone has donated. It is great that people are helping to fund this vital work.

"Anyone who helps us to achieve just a little bit of comfort for those affected, we are hugely, massively grateful.

"The biggest thing about the therapy is that it sends out a message of hope. I think in times when we see so many people intent on doing harm in society, it's important to remind people that there are thousands more out there who are intent on doing good.

"We want to show that we are here, we care."

Lesley's daughter Maryse Haywood, said: "In Ripon a lot of people have no links to Grenfell, but we are all human beings, and it's about showing that we care."

Yesterday evening 20 therapists and volunteers joined a conference call to discuss how best to offer their support, and the final preparations are now being made.

The therapy sessions will run from 9:30am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at the stadium.

To get involved and offer your support, contact Jane Lawson via the Facebook page 'Complementary Support Teams UK'.

To help with donation of products for the therapy, email Lesley's daughter Maryse: maryse.haywood@icloud.com

To make a donation to the JustGiving page, visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lesleywalkertherapyforgreenfellvictims

For more information about the fundraising campaign and to see the original story, visit: harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/urgent-fundraising-appeal-to-send-ripon-therapist-to-london-to-help-grenfell-tower-victims-1-8610474