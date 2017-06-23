60s legends to talk on Sgt Pepper in Harrogate

Two of the Swinging 60s key figures in the Summer of Love are coming to Harrogate for an exciting event to reveal their firsthand encounters with The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Soft Machine and more.

Leading psychedelic artist and counterculture legend Mike McInnerney will be talking about and signing copies of his new book Sgt Pepper at Fifty which has just been published by Omnibus Press.

A front page of the International Times from 1967.

Mike, who was close friends with Pete Townsend of The Who, in particular, said: “The move to London brought The Beatles into contact with the salon culture of the underground and the homes and apartments of friends which could offer safe spaces for marijuana-fuelled conversations and LSD-shaped experiences.”

Mike, who also designed the sleeve of The Who’s classic Tommy album, has seen his psychedelic artwork in posters and more exhibited all over the world, including London’s Whitechapel Art Gallery and The Whitney Museum in New York.

The former art editor of legendary counterculture newspaper International Times, he will appear in Conversation with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser as part of the exclusive eight-hour, four venue Spirit of 67 event in Harrogate on Saturday, July 22.

All-day tickets are strictly limited to 100 for this interstellar feast of live music, art, literature, film and drink which moves across town from 108 Fine Art gallery to RedHouse Originals gallery to the North Bar to The Factory (Poliform North).

Also appearing in the talk at RedHouse Originals will be a Swinging 60s designer who was in the studio when The Beatles were actually recording their masterpiece Sgt Pepper in those days of 1967.

Dudley Edwards, who famously painted Paul McCartney’s psychedelic piano, said: “John Lennon called round at Paul’s house one time. Paul asked me if I minded if he and John went to his music room to do some work on a number for Sgt Pepper.

“Eventually they emerged to play me the first rendition of Getting Better. I guess they wanted the opinion of a layman.”

It was Dudley’s role in organising The Million Volt Light and Sound Rave at London’s Roundhouse in January 1967 which led McCartney to a meeting electronic music pioneer Peter Zinovieff at his studio in a concrete bunker at the bottom of this eccentric figure’s garden.

When Dudley asked McCartney to contribute something avant garde to the event, Paula nd the rest of The Beatles came up with the 15-minute track Carnival of Light, the most famous unreleased recording left in the group’s archives to this day.

Mike McInnerney, co-organised another key groundbreaking ‘flower power’ event in London, the 14-Hour Technicolour Dream at Alexandra Palace on April 29, 1967 which inspired the subtitle of the whole Spirit of 67 event.

Harrogate’s 8-Hour Dream will run from 2pm to 10pm approximately with four events in sequence.

A limited number of tickets are available at the Harrogate Theatre Box Office.

Sgt Pepper At Fifty: The Mood, The Look, The Sound, The Legacy of The Beatles’ Great Masterpiece is written by Mike McInnerney, Bill DeMain and Gillian G Gear and is published by Omnibus Press.