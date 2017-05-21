20,000 people bounce around Treetop Nets

Treetop Nets at Ripon has revealed it welcomed over 20,000 bouncers to climb and jump around its giant trampolines and net tunnels since it opened a year ago.

Bosses at the attraction said they were delighted with the success of its first year at its site near Lightwater Valley theme park.

Mike Turner, managing director of Treetop Trek Ltd, said: “We’ve had a phenomenal first year, going from strength to strength.

“Welcoming over 20,000 bouncers through our gates is no mean feat and we are over the moon that the families of Yorkshire have embraced us.”