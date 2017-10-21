2 Station Cottages, Masham - £325,000

Number 2 Station Cottages is a former railway cottage that has been skilfully extended to create an open plan dining kitchen and contemporary garden room. It also boasts three double bedrooms and many period features. The dining kitchen includes a breakfast bar and adjoins the garden room which has a sliding glass door leading out into the good sized private garden and large patio. With parking for two cars. For more details visit www.dacres.co.uk or call 01765 605 151.

