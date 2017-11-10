130 new houses for south west of Harrogate?

Outline plans for a new residential development to the south west of Harrogate are set to be revealed to the community later this month.

Banks Property is developing proposals for a new housing scheme on a 6.2 hectare site at Castle Hill Farm off Whinney Lane in Pannal Ash which would include up to 130 family homes, and will be holding a series of drop-in sessions during late November and early December to introduce the project to local people.

Banks Property says the scheme will entail up to 130 family homes, as well as areas of informal green space, and is being designed to bring a range of economic, employment, environmental, supply chain and social benefits to the area, as well as to contribute towards meeting its affordable housing needs.



Banks Property is now beginning community consultations about the project, and will be holding a series of drop-in sessions during late November and early December where local residents can make an appointment to meet members of the Banks Property team.



At the drop in sessions residents can look at the details of the development and how it could support local priorities for community improvement and provide feedback.



In addition, plans will also be available to view during opening times at Pannal Village Hall after November 28, or can be downloaded from the Banks Group website on November 23.



Part of the family-owned Banks Group, Banks Property develops and reclaims land for commercial and residential property schemes using a 'development with care' approach, and has successfully undertaken a wide range of projects across northern England and Scotland since the late 1980s.



Lewis Stokes, at The Banks Group, said: “There is a clear and increasingly pressing need across the UK to increase the available supply of quality homes, and we firmly believe that young families should have the opportunity to live in the places where they grew up or where they wish to be.



"Our Castle Hill Farm scheme would help to address this issue within the borough of Harrogate, and it is located in an area where we are certain there will be strong demand for the type of high quality housing that would be built on this site.



"We have a long track record of giving people the chance to view and give feedback on the residential schemes that we put forward in their areas, as well as delivering a wide range of benefits to the communities in which they're located, and this is the approach that we will be taking with our plans for the Castle Hill Farm development.



"The drop-in sessions we're putting on will enable us to gather ideas on how this scheme could help local people meet their priorities for enhancing and improving their community facilities."



A planning application for the Castle Hill Farm development is expected to be submitted to Harrogate Borough Council in the coming months.



To book an appointment to meet with a member of the project team at one of the forthcoming drop-in sessions, the first of which will take place in Harrogate on Thursday, November 23, please contact the Castle Hill Farm project team on 0191 378 6100 or via castlehillfarm@banksgroup.co.uk