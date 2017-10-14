£1,250 raised in memory of mum

A Boroughbridge mother of two has raised £1,250 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Elaine Ives, owner of Mini Swimmers, took part in three Biggest Coffee Morning events to help raise money for a cause very close to her heart.

Elaine has taken part in the national coffee morning for a number of years, but having sadly lost her mother to cancer this summer, this year’s event was more poignant.

Elaine said: “The support we as a family received from Macmillan towards the end of my mum’s life was amazing.

“My mum was an inspiration. Her fear of water was the reason she got me in the pool at an early age. Without her my love of swimming, which led to me founding Mini Swimmers, wouldn’t have happened.”