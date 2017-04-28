Take your pick of three routes for Nidderdale Walk

The 2017 walk will be the 24th annual charity walk organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate and the third hosted by Ripley Castle.

The purpose of the walk is a day of enjoyment and to raise money for charities. All sponsorship monies raised by walkers are for the benefit of their own nominated charities. To date, walkers have raised over £800,000. The entry fees paid by entrants to the Rotary Club of Harrogate are used in aid of local charities.

There are three walks - a five, ten and twenty mile route. They all (mainly) follow the route of the established Nidderdale Way. Registration can be done online with payment via debit/credit card or PayPal.

This year the club is introducing a 20-mile run on the same route as the walk. This will also take place on May 7. The number of runners is limited to 100. Further information and a registration form can be found at www.runnidderdale.com.

Five mile walk - Hampsthwaite, Clint and Holly Bank Woods

This walk is ideal for family walkers (but not for pushchairs). The route takes in the lower stretches of the River Nidd and the village of Hampsthwaite.

From Ripley the route follows the path of the 10/20 mile walks to Holly Bank Woods and then continues up the minor roadway to Clint Bank. From this point there are superb views across Nidderdale.

It proceeds down the grassy hillside through the gate to walk into the village by the old stone river bridge and past the church. Ignoring the right turn way-markers for the 10/20 mile walkers, the five mile walk continues up Church Lane to the school on the left, close to the village green.

Turning left down the path at the side of the school, beside a tiny stream, the walk returns to Ripley, passing under the A61 by an underpass and then crossing the same road by the pegasus crossing and back into Ripley village.

Ten mile walk - Birstwith, Shaw Mills and Holly Bank Woods

This is a challenging walk taking in beautiful villages and magnificent countryside. The beginning of the walk follows the Nidderdale Way through Hollybank Wood - noted for its spectacular display of bluebells - then to Clint, Hampsthwaite and follows the banks of the River Nidd to the ancient Packhorse Bridge beyond the village of Birstwith.

At this half-way point the path crosses fields to our checkpoint. Cross the Pateley Bridge road and upwards to Shaw Mills, then return via Bedlam following the side of the walled park back to Ripley.

Twenty mile walk - Glasshouses and Brimham Rocks

If you want a long distance, challenging route, then this is the route for you.From Ripley the walk takes the same path as the 10-mile walk via Hampsthwaite to the Packhorse Bridge at Birstwith. From here you follow the Nidderdale Way through the village of Dacre Banks onto Glasshouses.

The halfway checkpoint in the village school allows you to rest a while before returning to follow the path that leads to the edge of the National Trust gem - Brimham Rocks. Here the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty can be seen from the high vantage points. You then pick up the Nidderdale Way and the route takes you to Shaw Mills and then onwards to finish at Ripley.

The walks are fully way marked and there are marshalls at various spots en route. Refreshments will be available at Glasshouses and the bar at the Town Hall in Ripley will be open on completion of the walks.

To register for the walks, visit www.nidderdalewalk.com.