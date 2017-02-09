Solitary moor is heaven to discerning walkers

The apparent disadvantage leaves it a solitary moor which is heaven to discerning walkers who wish to avoid the crowds.

Another strength of the moor is the fantastic views it provides for miles in all directions, and even to the east coast 50 miles away.

Start by following a bridle path north from the roadside at North Gill Beck to a well maintained shooting lodge.

After the shooting lodge head across virgin moorland on the edge of Haylands Bank towards Shortlick Hill.

On a clear day you can see the line of Ferrybridge, Eggborough and Drax Power Stations to the east, and beyond them the North Sea. Turn North East to see the lined profile of the North Yorkshire Moors and even to Roseberry Topping and Middlesbrough.

About turn to the North and the North Pennines stand proud and to the west are some of the prominent Dales mounts including Great Whernside. A superb viewpoint.

Walk off the virgin moor and onto a bridle path which intersects Kirkby Malzeard Moor and Masham Moor.

Temporarily leave the moor and track down to Newlands House and past to Stock Beck where you join the Ripon Rowels Footpath.

Peer over a rowan tree and after the tree walk to an interesting structure. The structure is indicated on the map as a sighting tower.

Roundhill reservoir is overlooked by a strange stone tower.

This is Carlesmoor sighting tower, which was used to triangulate the end points of a water tunnel from the reservoir to Harrogate.

After a survey of the tower, continue on past Carlesmoor Farm and back onto the moor by following Carlesmoor Beck upstream.

On doing so you pass some ceramic mosaics, some of which are on rocks with arrows pointing the way.

Once you get back to the moor, head across tough ground to Owset Well and then back to the starting point.