Slideshow: Harrogate properties of the week

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A country house, a period home and an elegant apartment are among the homes featured in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Rosminian House, Clifford is an outstanding period home, Grade II listed, together with a former detached chapel (£745,000, on sale with Renton & Parr - ​01937 582731).

Rosminian House, Bramham Road, Clifford

Gate Bridge House, Galphay is a delightful detached country home of great charm revealing generously proportioned accommodation set amid large private grounds of approximately 1.5 acres (£650,000, on sale with Beadnall Copley - 01423 503500).

Flat 2, Manor Court, Harrogate is an elegant and exclusive three bedroom apartment covering the whole of the upper ground floor, with three double bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms, three reception rooms and a private rear garden (£675,000, on sale with Dacre Son & Hartley - 01423 877200).

This week’s featured lettings include a stunning four bedroom duplex apartment in a superb location on the corner of Park Drive and Leeds Road, Harrogate, positioned opposite The Stray (£1,750pcm, contact Linley & Simpson - 01423 540054).

5 Cornel Rise, Killinghall Moor, Harrogate is a spacious four bedroom detached house on a popular development on the north side of Harrogate offering well-proportioned, family-sized and neutrally decorated accommodation (£1,200pcm, contact Lister Haigh - ​01423 322382).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger explores Collingham and finds the amenities of a town with the heart of a village.

So if you’re looking for a new home to buy or rent, pick up your copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.