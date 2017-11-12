Favourite Things: Pretty landscapes, delicious food and the heart of the town

Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, shares some of her favourite places from around the district.
What are your favourite places around the district? Send us an email to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.
Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, shares some of her favourite places from around the district.
What are your favourite places around the district? Send us an email to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripon Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.