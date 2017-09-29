Enlightening new display lights up

A recreation of a full moon will hover over the water at Leeds Dock during this October’s spectacular Light Night Leeds.

Made using detailed images captured during a NASA space mission, artist Luke Jerram’s incredible installation will bathe the area in a lunar glow when the city’s brightest cultural occasion returns on October 5 and 6.

The stunning installation, entitled Museum of the Moon, will also be accompanied by a dramatic musical composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

Luke said: “The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and a surround sound composition.”

“From the beginning of human history, the moon has acted as a ‘cultural mirror’ to our beliefs, understanding and ways of seeing. Over the centuries, the moon has been interpreted as a god and as a planet.

“It has been used as a timekeeper, calendar and to aid night time navigation. Throughout history the moon has inspired artists, poets, scientists, writers and musicians the world over.

“Museum of the Moon allows us to observe and contemplate cultural similarities and differences around the world, and consider the latest moon science.”

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the recreation of the moon features imagery of the lunar surface captured by NASA’a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which first entered lunar orbit on June 23, 2009.

Internally lit, each centimetre of the structure represents about five kilometres of the moon’s surface and the piece will be suspended over the water.

Luke added: “This will be the first time the public will be able to see the moon in all its detail and also to see the far side of the moon so it should look stunning.

“Leeds is a buzzing creative and dynamic city and look forward to coming back and bathing it in moonlight.”

More than 60 incredible arts events will light up landmarks across the city centre for this year’s Light Night Leeds.

This year’s event will celebrate the people of Leeds, with other highlights including an illuminated parade featuring performers from Leeds West Indian Carnival, a mesmerising digital projection on Leeds Civic Hall and a series of giant desk lamps on Briggate.

For more details on Light Night Leeds, including how to plan your evening, please visit: http://whatson.leeds.gov.uk/lightnight