Changes take root in Harrogate’s police memorial garden thanks RHS Harlow Carr

Green-fingered neighbours have helped the thin blue line spruce up its memorial garden at Harrogate Police Station.

The station’s memorial garden at Beckwith Head, which is regularly used by staff and those who have lost loved ones, lacked structure and year-round colour.

Staff and volunteers at RHS Harlow Carr offered to give it a revamp after they were approached by a family who use the garden regularly.

During the makeover, plants that thrive during colder months were introduced to the garden, and other species were introduced to attract more wildlife.

Harrogate District Chief Inspector John Wilkinson said: “Remembering those we’ve worked with and those we’ve lost is very important to us at North Yorkshire Police.The garden gives us a place to do that. RHS Harlow Carr have been extremely supportive and we’re grateful to have such good neighbours.”

Nigel Eaton, head of RHS Garden Harlow Carr’s shop and plant centre said: ”We were more than happy to help revamp the memorial garden.

“It’s such an important and poignant space for friends and loved ones and we wanted to do it justice by ensuring there is something beautiful to enjoy all year round.”