Calling all volunteers to help at Washburn Heritage Centre

The Washburn Heritage Centre and tearoom is looking for more weekend and bank holiday volunteers.

The centre, next to Fewston church, is a popular venue for people walking around Swinsty reservoir and local footpaths and, apart from the last weekend of the month, it serves light lunches prepared freshly on the premises as well as a variety of cakes and biscuits made by volunteers.

One of the volunteers said:“I am enjoying being part of the friendly team. All sorts of visitors find us and are impressed by the hidden history of the valley, and of course the delicious baking.”

Anyone interested should call 01943 880794 or email centre@washburnvalley.org.