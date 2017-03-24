Astonishing nature set in wonderful surroundings

This walk is ideal for all the family as each generation will find something interesting from the walk.

The route

Head to Swinton Saw Mill. Park up at the side of the quiet road near the bridge over the River Burn.

Set off by walking back to the bridge and admiring the lovely scene.

The first part of the walk is along a road which eventually turns into a farm track to Broadmires and then just a path after the farm until you reach the edge of Hall Wood.

After Hall Wood, climb gently up Burgess Bank. From here you are close to the edge of Clints Moor. Take a walk to the moor and look over to Leighton Reservoir.

Continue up Burgess Bank to Druid’s Plantation. As you climb, the views over Lower Wensleydale to Clints Moor and Leighton Reservoir get better and better.

Continue through the wood following paths cut through the plantation and sometime after emerge onto open ground.

The Druid’s Temple is a folly created by William Danby, of nearby Swinton Hall, in 1820. The structure includes a large stone table, a sheltered cave and an altar stone.

The temple is approximately 100 feet long and 50 feet wide, with some of the stones standing over 10 feet high.

William Danby (1752-1832), who was made High Sheriff of Yorkshire in 1784, created the temple to generate work for the local population who were paid one shilling a day.

Explore the array of standing stones in a perimeter around the temple.

After you’ve finished exploring the site, walk on the road from Druid’s Plantation back to the the Ripon Rowel path and toward High Knowle.

Walk through the wood before leaving it just before Lobley Hall to cross over a few fields to Stonefold and then two more back to the car at the junction near the bridge at Swinton Saw Mill.