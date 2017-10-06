A pleasant amble along easy footpaths

This week’s walk is an all year round circular route that goes from Beningbrough out along the river, before returning back to the hall.

Go through the gate in the north east corner of the car park and follow the path round to the front of Home Farm shop. Go down the drive to the exit road and cross over, sign posted the Larch Walk. Follow a large concrete track until you get to a gate to your right and one that leads straight on into a picnic area.

�National Trust Images/Niall Clutton

Go through the gate into a picnic area. Follow the track along the edge of the field. You may be able to see prize winning Aberdeen Angus cattle grazing here. When you reach the large oak tree, look back down the drive for a majestic view of the north side of the hall. Keep walking along the edge of the field until you come to a small copse of trees. Follow the track through the trees to the left until you reach Newton Lodge.

With Newton Lodge on your right, cross over the entrance road and head slightly to your left to follow the path through the gate into a field, the River Ouse is in front of you. Follow the path at the top of the field along the side of the trees until you reach the path running alongside the banks of the river.

Keep following the tree lined path along the banks of the river until you reach the late 19th century castellated water tower and pump house.

Go through the gate at the water tower and keep following the distinct path along the side of the river. You will soon come to a wide bend in the river where the River Ouse joins the River Nidd. From this point look back towards Beningbrough Hall for a panoramic south view. Continue along the path, going straight through two kissing gates.

�National Trust Images/Niall Clutton

From the kissing gate the path runs away from the river and follows the line of the field on a slight incline towards Beningbrough Lodge. Just before the lodge take a small path through the trees to a gate on the exit road out of Beningbrough, cross over the road through another gate signposted Pike Ponds and follow the meandering path through the trees to the Pike Ponds. A stunning carpet of bluebells can be seen here in spring.

After a walk around the historic ponds, take up the path again and follow it along Larch Walk to the gate at the end. Go through the gate and turn left back down the concrete track towards Home Farm. Take the path in front of Home Farm and through the gates to bring you back to the main car park.

For more information and a map of the site, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk.

Visitors to the hall can also see activities that tie-in with Apple Week, including juicing and pressing of more than 40 different varities of apples and pears growing in the walled garden.