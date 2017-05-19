A choice of two trails through picturesque Pateley

The picturesque town of Pateley Bridge has witnessed great change over many centuries; development of new industries and the introduction of a railway line saw the town grow.

Over the years there have been breweries and police courts to cocoa houses and meeting halls. Although some buildings have disappeared, many remain largely unchanged.

To discover more about the town’s fascinating history, follow the inner trail as it winds its way through the historic streets.

At each of the 18 plaques there is information to help you uncover the past uses of the building or site.

For the more adventurous walker, follow the outer trail which takes you into beautiful countryside above Pateley Bridge. The route passes a number of historically interesting sites and takes in fantastic views of Nidderdale.

The route - inner trail

Based around the town centre, this trail is on tarmac footpaths. Points of interest include:

1 - Railway Station

2 - Turntable

3 - The bridge

4 - Cocoa House

5 - Feast Field

6 - St Cuthbert’s School

7 - The Old Workhouse

8 - St Cuthbert’s Church

9 - Court House

10 - Oddfellows Hall

11 - Primitive Methodist Chapel

12 - Fox’s Head Well

13 - Brewery site

14 - The Pateley Club

15 - The Old Shops

16 - The Talbot

17 - The Crown Hotel

18 - Kings House

The route - outer trail

This is a more strenuous walk with some climbs and uses tarmac footpaths, tracks and fields.

Walk up the high street following the road round to the right, past the Methodist Church. Turn left following the Panorama Walk sign.

Follow the path uphill past Bishopdale House. After the house, pick up the footpath on the left. Follow the footpath along a narrow walled track to the old church.

Follow the path around the old church and go through a kissing gate on the right.

Cross a field, keeping the old barn on the right. Go through the field gate and through the adjoining field to a stile at the top left corner.

Walk on to another stile which brings the footpath on to a lane.

Bear left and follow the lane to the top of the hill.

Turn left onto the public bridleway which takes you past some houses. Go uphill through a walled track until you reach the road.

At the road turn left and continue until you reach the T-junction. Cross the road and go over the stile over the dry stone wall.

Go straight on before descending quite steeply to the stile in the bottom corner.

Once over the stile, bear right onto the track. Follow the track past the house on the right and go through a gate.

Continue to follow the track, and then on the left follow the Pateley Bridge footpath sign.

Turn onto the footpath, go through the gate and follow the track steeply downhill.

Climb over the wooden stile and continue down the track, past the house. Continue until you reach the road.

Turn left and walk past the church, turning left down New Church Street which will bring you back to the High Street.

Points of interest along the route include:

1 - Harefield Hall

2 - Panorama Walk

3 - Cistern on the Panorama Walk

4 - St Mary’s Church

5 - Viewing platform

6 - Windmill

7 - Scot Gate Ash Quarry

8 - Inclined railway